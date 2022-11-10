StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE BGI opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
About Birks Group
