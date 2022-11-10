StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

