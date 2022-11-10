Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $11.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.