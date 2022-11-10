Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 42.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.0% during the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 29,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 212.5% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

V traded up $10.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.94. 174,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

