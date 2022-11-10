Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 1,034,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

