Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sysco by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Sysco by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 63,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.