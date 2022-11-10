Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.