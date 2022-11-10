Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.46

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 42.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Strategic Education by 100.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Strategic Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

