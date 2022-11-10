Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 20% This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Strong token can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00029828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $735,480.62 and approximately $131,624.21 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00578231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,394.23 or 0.30123459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

