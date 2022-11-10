Suma Krishnan Sells 823 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 297,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading

