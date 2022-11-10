Suma Krishnan Sells 823 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Krystal Biotech stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 297,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.