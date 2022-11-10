Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of APO traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 149,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

