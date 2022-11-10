Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 927,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,809,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

