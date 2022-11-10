Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Antero Resources by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

AR stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 112,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,404,761. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

