Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,590,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.99. 12,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,883. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

