Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
SCHP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. 55,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $64.15.
