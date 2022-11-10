Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 47,507 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.39. 200,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

