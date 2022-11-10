Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 6,094 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,359. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

