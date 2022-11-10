Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 67,675 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.48. 519,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,457. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.