Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,182 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Okta by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Okta Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 160,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.