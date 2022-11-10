Summitry LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 4.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $57,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.73. 134,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,369. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.