Summitry LLC Has $44.20 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,600 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.94. 3,037,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $296.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

