Summitry LLC Sells 827 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $488.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

