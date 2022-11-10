Summitry LLC Sells 94,123 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,123 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 1.9% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $9.23 on Thursday, hitting $251.59. The company had a trading volume of 55,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,969. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

