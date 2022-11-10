Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.