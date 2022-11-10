Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$59.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.