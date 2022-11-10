SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STKL. Cowen lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.10 million, a P/E ratio of -438.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,638 shares of company stock valued at $884,863. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.