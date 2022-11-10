SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STKL. Cowen lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.10 million, a P/E ratio of -438.50 and a beta of 1.52.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,638 shares of company stock valued at $884,863. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.