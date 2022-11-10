SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SunPower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $157,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
