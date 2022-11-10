Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$11.30 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 796,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $85.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at $910,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

