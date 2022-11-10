Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in October

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Superdry Price Performance

Superdry stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Superdry has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 125 ($1.44) in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

