Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.56.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 9.5 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781,126 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259,325 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

