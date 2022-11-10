Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.56.
Surgery Partners Stock Down 9.5 %
Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
