Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Apollo Global Management Stock Performance
NYSE APO opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.
Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.