Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

