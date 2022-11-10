Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.