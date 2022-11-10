Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

