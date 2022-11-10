SVB Leerink Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $210.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $392.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 64.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.