SVB Leerink Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $210.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.
BeiGene Price Performance
Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $392.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 64.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.