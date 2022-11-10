Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0148 on Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,733,204,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,376,888 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

