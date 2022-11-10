Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.00), with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Symphony International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.47.

About Symphony International

(Get Rating)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.