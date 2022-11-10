Synapse Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Synapse has a market cap of $118.47 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

