Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.
Syneos Health stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
