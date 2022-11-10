T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.99. 14,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 696% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 48.34% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

