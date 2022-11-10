Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Tabcorp has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.22.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tabcorp Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

