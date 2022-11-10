Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

