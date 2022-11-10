Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.
Taboola.com Price Performance
Shares of TBLA stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
