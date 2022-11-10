Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.04.

TTWO traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 150,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

