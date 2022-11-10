Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.