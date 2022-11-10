Tamawood Limited (TWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on December 8th

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
