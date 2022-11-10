Tamawood Limited (TWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on December 8th

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Tamawood Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. Tamawood Limited was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

