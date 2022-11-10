Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Approximately 1,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

