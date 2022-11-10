Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect Tango Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 229,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.96. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $14.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $133,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.