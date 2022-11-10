Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect Tango Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 229,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.96. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $14.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 25,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,312,900.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $133,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

