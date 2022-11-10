Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells $147,834.82 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $71.59. 1,625,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,651. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

