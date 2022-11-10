Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.42.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$463.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.63.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

