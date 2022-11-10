Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.28) to GBX 850 ($9.79) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

