TCM Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

